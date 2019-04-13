Voters in 24 of Yemen’s vacant parliamentary districts, including 453 electoral centers in the capital Sanaa and a number of provinces, began voting on Saturday to select their candidates for membership in the parliament.

The Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for Elections and Referendum (HCER), Mohammad al-Jalal told Saba that the process of receiving voters by polling stations is going normally in various centers.

He pointed out that first vote was recorded at 8 am, according to reports of the constituencies and polling stations.

Source: Saba news agency