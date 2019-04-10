The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the killing of more than a dozen schoolchildren in Yemen, where Saudi-led warplanes keep pounding an impoverished nation in an imposed war.

At least 14 people were killed and 95 others, mostly students, sustained injuries after Saudi-led warplanes launched aerial assaults against an area in Sa’wan district in Sana’a province on Sunday evening, Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population said in the aftermath of the gruesome crime.

The huge explosion, which occurred close to two elementary schools at lunchtime, “shattered the windows and unleashed a burst of shrapnel and broken glass into the classrooms,” said Geert Cappelaere, the UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement released on Tuesday.

Earlier reports said most of the students killed in the attack had been schoolchildren, but according to Cappelaere’s report all the 14 victims had been schoolchildren, “most of whom under the age of nine.”