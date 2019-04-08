Hezbollah lashed out at the US administration over blocking cash assistance and humanitarian aids to flood-hit Iran.

In a statement released by its Media Relations Office on Sunday, Hezbollah hailed Iranian people for their “unprecedented and firm” stand as well as cooperation between various governmental bodies in order to deal with the crisis.

“It has been tough days for the Iranian people who have been firmly facing severe flooding” in several provinces across the Islamic Republic, the statement said.

“As Iranian people are showing a humanitarian and moral image in dealing with the floods, US administration shows its savage image by blocking both cash assistance and humanitarian aids.”

“Furthermore, this savage administration is looking forward to blacklist the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has been putting enormous alongside the Iranian forces in rescue and evacuation operations.”

“Anyway, this is one of the battlefields of Jihad, patience and firm stand by people of truth,” the Lebanese resistance movement said.

Hezbollah meanwhile, offered condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, all Iranian people and especially the families of victims.

“We ask Allah for the speedy recovery of all injured and ill people,” Hezbollah said, hoping that the “courageous Iranian people and officials will overcome this adversity as soon as possible.”

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)