Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hussein Baqeri and Iraqi Chief of Staff General Othman Al-Ghanimi held talks on a range of issues, including ways to boost military cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Speaking at the meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Ghanimi, who is part of a delegation accompanying Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, expressed hope that bilateral cooperation would develop more than ever.

He further hailed the meeting between Iranian President Hasan Rouhani and Abdul-Mahdi on Saturday night as “very good” and said in the meeting, the Iraqi premier said he will never allow his country’s territory to be used against Iran.

Major General Baqeri, for his part, hailed Ghanimi’s visit to Iran and said when he was informed about the visit, he returned to Tehran from Khuzestan province to meet the Iraqi top general.

Heading a high-ranking political, military and economic delegation, Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for his first official visit to the Islamic Republic since he took office.

It comes less than a month after Rouhani paid a visit to Iraq with a big political and business delegation and signed several agreements with the neighboring nation.

It was also Rouhani’s first official visit to Iraq during his tenure.

Source: Tasnim News Agency