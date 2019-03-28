UAE senior minister Anwar Gargash called on the Arab states to bridge ties with ‘Israel’, considering that the best solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must be based on a one-state proposal.

“The strategic shift, needs actually, for us to progress on the peace front,” he said. “What we are facing, if we continue on the current trajectory, I think the conversation in 15 years’ time will really be about equal rights in one state.

“I know that this conversation is there right now but it’s on the margins. But this conversation will shift because a two-state solution will no longer be feasible because a sort of reduced rump state will no longer be practical.

“From the perspective of the UAE, we do need to resolve it, because this issue has this tendency of jumping out of the background when it’s quiet to suddenly becoming headline news.

But the current trajectory we are seeing, I think 10 to 15 years, the discussion will be what is the nature of the Israeli state, what are the rights of the Palestinians within that Israeli state, should they be equal citizens, is it sustainable that they are not equal citizens?”

He also admitted changing global dynamics had created “conundrums” for the UAE, not least when deciding what to do about Yemen.

“And for countries like us we are in a conundrum,” he said. “Because the rules of the game are changing but the rules are not out yet.

“So suddenly, we have a challenge such as Yemen, for example. What do we do here?

“Do we sort of secure our own regional interests, stability, or do we allow an emergence of another Hezbollah scenario, as we saw in 1983.

In the same context,US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington is preparing for restoring the ‘peace process’ in the Middle East based on new parameters, adding that it has set a realistic goal which combines the Israeli and Palestinian demands.

“We think it speaks with the clarity that takes this away from any uncertainty about how we’ll proceed.”

