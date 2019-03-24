Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York and informed him on the Syrian Arab Republic’s stance on statements made by US President Donald Trump through which he expressed his intention to recognize so-called Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Arab Golan.

Jaafari voiced Damascus’ rejection to Trump’s statement, affirming that e US administration doesn’t have any right or authority to decide the fate of the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Syrian envoy meanwhile, said that the US measure” is an illegitimate act that has no effect and it is a breach of the US obligations towards provisions of the UN Charter and the international law.”

“In this context, Jaafari indicated that the UN has affirmed through different relevant resolutions by the General Assembly and the Security Council’s resolution no. 497 for the year 1981 that the Golan is an occupied Syrian land and that any measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities on this occupied land are null and void and they don’t have any legal effect,” SANA news agency reported.

Jaafari called upon the Secretary General to issue an official unambiguous stance in which he affirms the firm stance of the UN towards the issue of the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Arab Golan.

For his part, Guterres affirmed that the stance of the UN and his personal stance are firm, well-known and based on the resolutions of the international legitimacy which expressly stipulate for that the Golan is a Syrian Arab land occupied by “Israel”.

Source: Agencies