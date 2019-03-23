Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine stressed that the repeated visits of the US officials to the Middle East indicates the weakness, failure and the disappointment of the American and Zionist plots.

In an interview with the Yemeni TV channel of al-Masirah, Sayyed Saffiedine added that the US administration aims at rescuing the Zionist entity from its quagmire, pointing out that it also tries to reassure its Arab tools about its role and presence in the region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website