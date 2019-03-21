Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the enemy is waging an “economic war” on Iran, but the country will defeat it.

“The enemy is engaged in an economic war on us. We must defeat the enemy in this war and God willing we will defeat it,” the Leader told a huge crowd at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday.

“We will defeat the enemy, but this is not enough. Beside defeating the enemy, we must establish deterrence” in the economic sphere, the Leader said.

“We must reach a point of deterrence where the enemy realizes that it cannot use economic fissures to harm and pressure us,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader made the statements on the occasion of the new Iranian year which started on Thursday.

“I believe the new Persian year will be the year of opportunities, the year in which all problems will be solved,” the Leader said.

Source: Press TV