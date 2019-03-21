Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani stressed on Wednesday that the new US schemes in the Middle East, including the normalization of ties between ‘Israel’ and some Arab regimes, would fail, just as the war on Syria did.

In an interview with Al-Manar TV Channel, Larijani said Syria is regaining stability, adding that it will return to play its strategic role in the region.

Larijani also underscored that Iran would confront and frustrate the US ban, pointing out that the EU countries failed to propose solutions.

The Iranian parliamentarian stressed that Hezbollah fight against the terror groups in Syria protected Europe, including UK, considering that London’s decision to blacklist the party is valueless.

Larijani also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help Lebanon in all the various domains, considering it as an important country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website