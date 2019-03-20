Britain will write to the EU on Wednesday to seek a short delay to Brexit, but Brussels has warned any decision may only come next week just before the scheduled departure date.

Exactly a thousand days on from the seismic 2016 referendum decision to leave the European Union, a divorce deal negotiated by May is blocked in parliament and political turmoil grips the country.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s letter to EU President Donald Tusk will ask to push Brexit back in a bid to avoid the economic shock of a chaotic departure in just nine days time.

Source: AFP