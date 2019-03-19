The General Security indicated Tuesday that it had apprehended a Lebanese-Canadian individual for collaboration with the Israeli enemy and the collect of information for the enemy’s intelligence services.

“Within the frame of its fight against espionage for the Israeli enemy entity and the dismantlement of its rings inside Lebanon, the General Directorate of the General Security has arrested Lebanese-Canadian F.G., born 1978, upon the notice of the military prosecution,” the GS said in a statement.

“During interrogations, the detainee admitted the following:

– In 2013, he had been recruited by Lebanese fugitive spy N.G., who currently chairs a division in the enemy’s intelligence Unit 504;

– He had been tasked with recruiting Lebanese people to infiltrate into Hezbollah’s support milieu and collect security information for the enemy intelligence, including tips on Israeli air force navigator Ron Arad;

– Preparing to enter the occupied Palestinian lands,” the statement read.

Source: NNA