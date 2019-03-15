President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, welcomed the leader of the Alliance for Peace and Freedom party, Roberto Fiore, accompanied by a European parliamentary delegation from the party, with talks touching on the issue of displaced persons and the situation in South Lebanon.

President Aoun told his guests that “we are working with the concerned international parties for the safe return of the displaced persons to the safe areas in Syria, but we are confronted by the insistence of the international community to give priority to the political solution.”

The President underlined “the need to provide assistance to the displaced in their country so as to motivate them to return. This point has been highlighted in the decisions of the Beirut Development Summit.”

Fiore, in turn, said “We are concerned about the problem of displaced people and the time has come to find a solution for them, by all parties, especially the European countries.”

The European Parliamentary delegation also expressed its readiness to support the project of establishing a Human Academy for Convergence and Dialogue at international and European forums, to which President Aoun responded that international and Arab support to this initiative has come a long way.

Source: NNA