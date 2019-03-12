National chairwoman of 9/11 Families and Survivors United for Justice Against Terrorism Terry Strada told Hill.TV that both Republican and Democratic administrations have taken the side of Saudi Arabia in the lawsuit on Riyadh’s role in the terror attack.

“They have sided with the Saudis more than they have sided with the 9/11 families. They’ve all handled it the same”, she said, adding that “Democrat, Republican, past administrations, they usually side with the Saudis”.

Strada, whose husband was killed in the 9/11 attacks, said that incumbent President Donald Trump had not “done anything, to my knowledge, that has hurt us”, saying that POTUS supported the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), a 2016 federal law, before he was elected.

The legislation passed Congress but was vetoed by former President Barack Obama, who said that it could set a precedent that would allow the United States to be sued by individuals in other countries who claimed they had been harmed by Washington’s actions.

“Obama, he vetoed the bill that we needed to pass, and we came back and overrode his veto. Unanimously we passed it out of the Senate, unanimously out of the House, and then we came back with a veto override, his one and only veto override of his entire presidency”.

At the time, Trump blasted Obama’s veto as “shameful”, but since assuming office, he has become supportive of Saudi Arabia.

Source: Sputnik