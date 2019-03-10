Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas Sunday that the Zionist entity would not hesitate to launch a “large-scale operation” in Gaza.

Speaking ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu noted that while “rogue factions” were behind the recent Gaza “provocations”, it “did not exempt Hamas” of responsibility.

“I’ve heard people in Gaza saying that since we’re in an election campaign, a large-scale operation is out of the question,” he further said, referring to April 9 Israeli polls.

“I’d suggest to Hamas — don’t count on it. We’ll do whatever is necessary to return the peace and quiet to the Gaza border communities, and the entire south.”

Palestinians in Gaza have been demonstrating as part of the Great March of Return for nearly a year since 30 March 2018, calling for an end to the crippling 11-year Israeli blockade of the small coastal enclave, as well as the implementation of the right of return for Palestinian refugees, who form an overwhelming majority of Gaza’s population.

More than 250 Palestinians in Gaza have been martyred and some 26,000 injured since the demonstrations began, mostly by Israeli fire during protests at the border between Gaza and the occupied territories.

