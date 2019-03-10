India has called on the United States to launch an investigation into Pakistan’s alleged use of American-built F-16 fighter jets during a dogfight in late February that led to an escalation of tensions between the two nuclear weapons-wielding neighbors.

“Evidence of the use of Amraam Missile, which can only be deployed on the F-16 with Pakistan, has also been shown to the media. We have asked the United States to also examine whether the use of F-16 against India is in accordance with the terms and conditions of sale”, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a Saturday briefing.

Kumar also stated that Islamabad should explain the reason for its continued denial of dispatching F-16s and the loss of an aircraft, claiming that there were eyewitnesses and electronic evidence.

According to The Times of India, New Delhi made a reference to the testimony to the US Congress by American officials in which they committed to maintaining a “very enhanced end-use monitoring program” of Pakistan’s F-16s.

Source: Sputnik