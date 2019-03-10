Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that Salameh Kaabneh was martyred by Israeli fire near the city of Jericho.

Occupation police for its part, confirmed its troops opened fire on a Palestinian who was driving a car, claiming he was on a speeding vehicle.

The Israeli police said the Palestinian was killed, adding that two others fled the scene.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched two airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

Occupation army claimed in a statement that the strikes were in response to a rocket fire from the Palestinian territory.

The statement said that the strikes hit military targets in a Hamas compound in northern Gaza.

Source: Agencies