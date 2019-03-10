Hadi al-Ameri, a leading figure in Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary force, voiced firm rejection on Saturday to US military presence in Iraq, stressing that such presence needs permission from the Baghdad government.

“We oppose any on-the-ground presence (of American troops) or US bases in Iraq,”, Ameri said in an interview with Tasnim Iranian news agency in Iraq.

Even if the US military forces intend to stay in Iraq for training or technical programs, it must take place at the request of the Iraqi government, and any such request from Baghdad has to be discussed and appropriate decisions be made about it, he underlined.

Ameri further praised Iranian military advisers for assisting Iraqi forces in the fight against the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group.

Pointing to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s upcoming trip to Iraq, Ameri said Baghdad welcomes the foreign officials, particularly Iranians, “who visit the Arab country to promote political and economic cooperation.”

At the invitation of Baghdad, the Iranian president is set to pay an official visit to Iraq on Monday.

