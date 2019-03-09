Indian army on Saturday reportedly shot down a Pakistani armed forces drone operating after it attempted to violate Indian airspace in the Sri Ganganagar sector of the state of Rajasthan.

“The Indian Army shot down the drone while it was making an attempt to enter the Indian airspace,” army sources cited by India’s Asian News International news agency indicated.

The make of the drone has yet to be identified. The Pakistani military has not responded to the report.

The drone became the third unmanned aerial vehicle said to have been shot down by the Indian military after the Indian Air Force strike against a terrorist training camp in Pakistan late last month brought relations between the two countries to a standstill.

The Indian military reported shooting down a drone in the Bikaner sector of Rajasthan on March 4, with a drone also reported shot down on the morning of February 26 after entering Indian airspace in the Kutch district of the state of Gujarat.

Source: Sputnik