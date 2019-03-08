Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed Friday that the party will emerge victorious from the US financial war on all the axis of resistance, pointing out that it resulted from the defeat of all the Zion-American schemes in the Middle East.

In his speech at Hezbollah ceremony held on the 30th anniversary of establishing the Islamic Resistance Support Association, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed all the resistance funders, highlighting the role of the primary generation of donors and volunteers, especially the female ones, in supporting this journey.

Sayyed Nasrallah praised the major Resistance funders, stressing that even the minor financial contributions can be game-changing when they accumulate and underscoring the efforts of all the members of the Islamic Resistance Support Association.

“Some people think that Hezbollah depends financially only on some allied states; however, the fact is that the popular donations have been always functional.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that people express their desire to support the resistance in order to participate in confronting the enemy and obtain the divine praise, citing the example of the people who during Arsal battle granted foodstuffs to the Resistance fighters who, nonetheless, were not in need of that.

His eminence expected that the US sanctions against Hezbollah and all its supporters would escalate, calling on the resistance and its social incubator to confront and frustrate this new hostile campaign.

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner aim at reaching a historic achievement in the region by imposing the so-called “deal of the century”, stressing that the axis of resistance is preventing the Americans from achieving this goal.

Hezbollah leader maintained that the Americans blacklist and impose sanctions on all the resistance states and movements because the have defeated and frustrated all Washington’s plans and schemes in the region, citing the liberation of southern Lebanon in 2000, ‘Israel’ defeat in 2006 war on Lebanon and 2008 aggression on Gaza, and the collapse of the terror plot in Syria.

“They include Hezbollah and other resistance movement, including Iraq’s Nujaba, on the terror lists because we have defeated them.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that what the Zion-American enemy failed to obtain during the military campaigns wants to achieve it through imposing sanctions on the Syrian people, besieging the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, causing starvation in Yemen and blacklisting Hezbollah.

After all US wars on Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen failed, it could never wage further military campaigns, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that the Israeli enemy is afraid of waging any new war and doubts all its defensive measures which has obliged it to get the US Thad system to face the resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that all the Zion-American schemes pushed by the Neo-Conservatives in Washington will fail to weaken the Resistance “which will become stronger and emerge victorious”, adding that their bets on Hezbollah defeat in this challenge will lose.

“As they expected Hezbollah defeat in 2006 and got disappointed, the upcoming days will witness the Resistance victory in this financial war.”

Hezbollah Chief called on the Islamic Resistance Support Association to intensify its activities so that popular donations can become more vigorous, clarifying that a one-week fund-raising event in favor of the oppressed Yemeni people collected two million dollars.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that due to the huge financial support from the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2006, Hezbollah resistance was not in need of popular donations but that the US financial war imposes a new strategy, calling on the resistance supporters to back it financially.

Source: Al-Manar English Website