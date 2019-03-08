Palestinians in Gaza are on Friday preparing to take part in the protest at the border with the occupied territories, for the 50th consecutive week of the Great March of Return.

The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return has called on Gazans to take part in Friday protest, which is this week under the banner of “Palestinian Woman”.

The commission said in a statement that this week rally “carries a message of determination to break the siege of Gaza and end the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

“The Great March of Return rallies will block all conspiracies and attempts of normalization with the Zionist entity,” the statement said.

Palestinians in Gaza have been demonstrating as part of the Great March of Return for nearly a year since 30 March 2018, calling for an end to the crippling 11-year Israeli blockade of the small coastal enclave, as well as the implementation of the right of return for Palestinian refugees, who form an overwhelming majority of Gaza’s population.

More than 250 Palestinians in Gaza have been martyred and some 26,000 injured since the demonstrations began, mostly by Israeli fire during protests but also by air and tank strikes.

