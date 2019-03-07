A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire during renewed clashes along the Gaza border, the Strip’s health ministry said Thursday, with Israeli aircraft striking Hamas resistance movement’s positions.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said Saif al-Deen Abu Zeid, 15, died “due to wounds sustained east of Gaza (City)” on Wednesday night.

The teenager was shot during clashes along the border, Qudra told AFP.

Israeli fighter jets later struck several Hamas sites in the south of the Strip, the Zionist occupation army said in a statement.

The military said the strikes were in response to balloons carrying explosive devices and a projectile launched from the Gaza Strip at the occupation settlements.

Source: AFP