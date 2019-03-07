Israeli occupation forces demolished on Thursday the home of a Palestinian man who was accused of killing two Israeli soldiers in shooting attacks last year.

Clashes erupted in the village of Kobar, north of Ramallah, as occupation forces demolished Assem Barghouthi ‘s home on Thursday.

Israeli occupation authorities accuse Assem Barghouthi of killing two soldiers and injuring eight settlers in two shooting attacks in the West Bank last year.

He was arrested by occupation forces on January 8 after a month-long manhunt.

His brother, Saleh, was shot dead by IOF in December for his alleged involvement in a shooting attack.

In February, the Israeli army said it would demolish the two brothers’ homes.

Barghouthi’s mother, Suheir Barghouthi, was released this week, after being arrested following the martyrdom of her son Saleh .

“If they destroyed our house, they will not succeed in destroying our will,” said Souheir Barghouti after IOF demolished her house on Thursday.

Source: Agencies