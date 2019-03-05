Israeli Channel 11 broadcast a documentary on the character of Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, who is well-trusted by the Israeli public opinion.

The documentary brings out remarks by several Israeli officials and analysts who unanimously agreed that Sayyed Nasrallah has special characteristic capabilities and poses the first threat to the Zionist entity.

Israeli officials interviewed during the documentary said that Sayyed Nasrallah’s speeches always turn out to be the top news in the Israeli media.

No Arab leader has read or understood Israel’s history like Sayyed Nasrallah who managed to emerge in 2000 as a victorious who has forced the occupation out of his country, an Israeli general said in the documentary broadcast on Israeli Channel 11.

The general added that Hezbollah, in the era of Sayyed Nasrallah, reached a level that any organization couldn’t reach.

Source: Al-Manar