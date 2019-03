President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, told a delegation from the Maronite League in Baabda that “the file of the displaced is a sovereign file and we will not back down from working for their return.”

He stressed that “it is time for the actual start of the battle against corruption. We will win this battle because all the Lebanese support us. There is no immunity for anyone no matter their post.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA