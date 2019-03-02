Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the UK is not qualified for classifying terrorists and non-terrorists, in reference to London’s decision to blacklist the Lebanese resistance group.

“Britain is aligned with the Zionist entity and supports the Takfiri terrorism. It is a part of an alliance which is aimed against the people of the region, as happened in Yemen and Syria,” Sheikh Qassem said Friday, as quoted by Lebanese media.

“UK is the party which needs a certificate of good conduct… It is not qualified to classify terrorists and non-terrorists under any pretext.”

“As for Hezbollah, he is an honorable resistance according to its people and people of the region,” Sheikh Qassem stressed.

Blacklisting Hezbollah “incriminates the UK itself as it assures that London is recalling its dark history of colonization,” Sheikh Qassem said, stressing meanwhile, that the decision “can be considered as a badge of honor and a new proof of Hezbollah’s major role in representing the exemplary image of the free people across the world.”

On the other hand, Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah is going ahead with anti-corruption campaign in Lebanon, calling on political parties to stop backing all those who are implicated in corruption cases.

Source: Al-Manar English Website