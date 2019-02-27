In a message following President Hasan Rouhani’s rejection of his resignation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he has “no obsession except for elevating foreign policy.”

“As the head of the foreign policy and defender of the national security and rights of the people in international arenas, I have had no obsession except for elevation of foreign policy and honor of Foreign Ministry,” Zarif wrote in an Instagram message.

“I highly appreciate unconditional support of honorable and cherished people of Iran, the elite, and statesmen during my tenure especially in the past 30 hours,” added Zarif, as reported by IRNA news agency.

Saying that he has grown up with the love of serving the country, he hoped that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be able to undertake its duties in the framework of the Iranian Constitution, laws and policies with the help of people and the wise observation of Supreme of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani.

Source: Iranian media