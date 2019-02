PKK sources reported that the US troops in Syria seized tons of gold after holding a so-called “golden deal” with ISIL terrorists remaining in Deir Ezzor countryside, adding that they moved the seized amounts of gold into the United States.

Media reports mentioned that the ISIL terrorists remaining in their last position in Deir Ezzor countryside owned around 40 tons of gold and dozens of millions of dollars.

Source: Al-Manar English Website