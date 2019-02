Iran’s Quds Force Chief, Major General Qassem Suleimani, stated that the late Imam Khomeini used to underscore the importance of the Palestinian cause and the danger of Wahhabism.

Suleimani added that Imam Khomeini highlighted the original Islam and the religious deviations which appeared in certain countries during some epochs.

The Iranian general also vowed to avenge the IRGC martyrs claimed by the latest attack on their bus in Zahedan area.

Source: Al-Manar English Website