Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, accused the Zionist entity of “adventurism” with its campaign of airstrikes in Syria, and said he could not rule out the possibility that they could lead to a war between the two sides.

Speaking to the German Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, Zarif said Tel Aviv constantly violated Syrian and Lebanese sovereignty, while Iran was in Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government.

Zarif warned the Israeli strikes could lead to war.

“There is adventurism on Israel’s side, and adventurism is always dangerous,” Zarif told the newspaper in an interview to be published on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Asked if he saw an emerging military conflict between Iran and the Zionist entity, Zarif said, “I do not, but we cannot exclude the possibility.”

On Sunday, Zarif had warned that Tel Aviv is “looking for war” and that its behavior along with that of the United States were increasing the prospects of a conflict.

“Certainly, some people are looking for war… Israel,” Zarf told participants at the Munich Security Conference, according to the Reuters news agency.

Zarif said that ‘Israel’ was violating international law by carrying out bombing raids in Syria, and called on European powers and the US to hold Tel Aviv to account for its actions.

“The risk [of war] is great. The risk will be even greater if you continue to turn a blind eye to severe violations of international law.”

“Israeli behavior is putting international law on the shelf, US behavior is putting international law on the shelf,” he said.

Source: Agencies