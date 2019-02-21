Palestinian factions warned on Thursday that Al-Quds is a red line, threatening that any change in the holy city’s status will “turn the situation upside down on the heads of Zionists.”

In a joint statement, the Palestinian factions denounced Israeli measures in Al-Aqsa holy Mosque, calling on Palestinians to escalation the confrontation against the occupation forces in Al-Quds.

The factions urged “general mobilization” by Palestinians in a bid to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and foil Zionist schemes aimed at judaization and division of Al-Quds.

Israeli occupation forces earlier this week closed Bab Al-Rahma, one of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, in a provocative measure aimed against Muslims’ third holiest site.

