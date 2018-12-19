Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the US would not be able to reach its objectives regarding the sanctions against Iran if the country’s assets and capabilities are tapped, adding that Washington will regret its behavior.

In the era of sanctions, domestic capacities can be better used, Larijani said in a speech on Tuesday, Tasnim news agency reported.

He added that Iran is rich in terms of manpower, assets and wealth and if they are tapped, the objectives behind the sanctions would not be realized.

Larijani further deplored how the US administration treats other countries, saying, “I believe the American (officials) will regret their behavior toward Iran”.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Three months later, on August 6, Trump signed an executive order re-imposing many sanctions on Iran, saying that US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on the country.

Source: Iranian media