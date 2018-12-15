European Union member countries could find a way to “clarify” the terms of Britain’s divorce deal from the EU but cannot renegotiate them, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

“There is an agreement, the only and best deal possible and we cannot renegotiate it. But we can clarify and reassure,” Macron told reporters after an EU summit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had asked EU leaders for further reassurances to help her steer the deal through a skeptical British parliament.

Source: AFP