Hezbollah hailed the “heroic” operations carried out by the Palestinian resistance in the occupied Jerusalem (Al-Quds) and Ramallah on Thursday, penetrating all the Zionist measures and fortifications, adding that this highlights the strength and upper hand of the resistance.

In a statement, Hezbollah also praised the special performance of the Palestinian mujahidin (fighters) and their skillfulness at dealing several blows to the enemy in several positions and at the same time, which also reveals the resistance’s continuous readiness to face the Zionist aggression.

“Today’s operations honestly reflect the Palestinians’ choice of adopting resistance as the only path to liberate the occupied land, no matter how much sacrifice is made.”

Hezbollah congratulated the Palestinian people and resistance factions on the martyrdom of the two fighters who carried out Ofra and Barkan operations Ashraf Naalwa and Saleh Barghouti, stressing that the blood of the honorable and the mujahidin will haunt the Zionist occupiers till defeating them and achieving victory.”

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)