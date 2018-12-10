Hezbollah greeted the Palestinians’ spirit of resistance, steadfastness and determination to confront the Israeli occupation, hailing the operation which was carried out by Palestinian mujahideen near the Zionist settlement of Ofer.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hezbollah considered that Ofer operation tells all the Zionist settlers that they would never be safe in Palestine, and that the homes and fields they have usurped will remain Palestinian forever.

Hezbollah statement added, “blessed is the spirit of revolution and pride as it is inherent in this great people, which will eventually lead to the liberation of its land and the restoration of its sanctities.”

Seven Israelis, were critically injured after a Palestinian vehicle opened fire at a bus stop near the entrance of the West Bank settlement Ofra, east of Ramallah, on Sunday evening.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)