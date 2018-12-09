The Yemeni national delegation to the peace talks in Sweden highlighted the importance of reaching an comprehensive political solution, rejecting the partial security or military deals.

The delegation also cited disturbance among the representatives of the aggression forces, considering that this indicates the Saudi and Emirates attended the talks in response to foreign pressures.

The head of the national delegation Mohammad Abdol Salam had told Al-Manar TV Channel that Ansarullah movement rejects Saudi-led monitor of Sanaa airport and Aden seaport.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website