Despite Israeli announcement that the occupation army has launched an operation to “cut off” Hezbollah infiltration tunnels to Palestinian occupied territories, situation in south Lebanon remains calm, Al-Manar correspondent reported.

Ali Shoeib, Al-Manar reporter in south Lebanon, said that the situation at the Lebanese side is normal, adding that Israeli bulldozers can be seen at the Palestinian side of the border.

The reporter meanwhile, quoted sources in the occupied territories as saying that the Israeli bulldozers will dig eight spots in the area at the Palestinian side of the border, in a bid to reach the alleged tunnels.

On the other hand, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) also said that the situation across its operation area remains calm, following the Israeli announcement.

In a statement, UNIFIL spokesperson, Malene Jensen, said: “UNIFIL has been briefed on media reports… And is in contact with all the relevant parties to ensure that all those parties can use the UNIFIL liaison and coordination mechanisms in a bid to maintain calm and stability.”

“The situation across the UNIFIL operations area remains calm,” the statement added.

Source: Al-Manar and NNA