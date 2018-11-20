ABC news network reported that a US State Department official who has seen a version of the CIA’s assessment on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said it’s blindingly obvious that the crown prince, known as MBS, ordered Khashoggi’s death.

“The idea that it goes all the way to the top is blindingly obvious,” said the State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“There’s overwhelming consensus that the leadership is involved — no one is debating it within the government,” the official said. While saying no doubts are expressed in the report, the official acknowledged that the words probably and likely are used when attributing the death to the crown prince. The source noted that CIA analysis reports rarely include explicit conclusions.

This high-ranking confession came despite President Donald Trump said that the U.S. government would complete a “full report” on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Tuesday while denying reports that the CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the killing.

Source: ABC News