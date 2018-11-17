The US-led coalition killed some 40 people, mainly women and children, in airstrikes in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The reports come after Col. Sean Ryan, spokesman for the so-called Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, confirmed on Friday that coalition strikes had taken place in the area on Thursday, claiming that no civilian casualties have been recorded.

Prior to the spokesman’s statement, SANA first reported on Thursday that 17 civilians were killed in Bu-Badran. However, later in the day, it said the civilian death toll from the US-led coalition airstrikes in Deir Ezzor province had reached 23.

According to the news agency, the strikes targeted the residential areas of the villages of Bu-Badran and al-Sousa.

The coalition regularly carries out airstrikes in the eastern Deir Ezzor province. On November 9, media reported that 26 civilians, including women and children, were killed in an airstrike by the coalition on the city of Hajin.

Source: Agencies