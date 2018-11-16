At least 40 Palestinians have sustained injuries at an anti-occupation protest along the border between the besieged Gaza Strip and Israeli-occupied territories, as a fresh round of protest rallies drew several thousand Palestinian demonstrators to the flashpoint frontier.

Violent clashes erupted on Friday evening after 8000 of protesters gathered in the eastern Gaza Strip to challenge the years-long Israeli siege on the coastal enclave.

The Zionist regime’s troops used live ammunition and fired teargas canisters to disperse the protesters. Palestinians evacuated injured protesters and threw stones using slingshots during protest across the area.

Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that at least 40 Palestinians were injured, including some eight by Israeli live fire.

Of those injured, three are considered to be in serious condition.

Dozens more suffered from tear gas inhalation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its staff was looking for injured people.

Source: Press TV