Hezbollah congratulated the Palestinian people and resistance factions on victory they have achieved over the Zionist enemy in the latest Gaza confrontation, stressing that it is the fruit of the Palestinians’ steadfastness as well as patience and the unity of the resistance movements which administered the battle with accuracy and showed that the Palestinians have the upper hand.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hezbollah considered that the latest battle confirmed the Palestinians’ ability to resist the blockade and shrewdness in using the available military capabilities to impose their formulas on the enemy, noting that this victory proved that the Palestinians can confront any Zionist aggression and frustrate all the conspiracies, including the deal of the century.

Hezbollah stressed that the heroic acts of the Palestinian resistance exposed the betrayal of some Arab regimes which are rushing into normalizing ties with the Zionist entity and welcoming Netanyahu and his terrorist cabinet in their countries.

Finally Hezbollah called on all the Arabs and the Muslims to support the Palestinians and embrace the victory they achieved, stressing the importance of confronting those who are rushing to normalize ties with the Zionist enemy and exposing their conspiracies.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)