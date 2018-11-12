Head of the Free Patriotic Movement and caretaker foreign minister Gebran Bassil met at the parliament’s headquarters on Monday the House Speaker Nabih Berri in context of his initiative to surpass the remaining obstacle on the way of the cabinet formation.

The PM-designate Saad Hariri rejection to represent the Sunni Maps who do not belong to Al-Mustaqbal party is said to be the last obstacle on the way of the cabinet formation which has been stalling since May 24.

After the meeting Bassil stressed that surpassing the remaining knot requires mutual concessions from all the concerned parties in order to be able to create the government.

The caretaker FM later headed into the Center House to discuss the issue with PM-designate.

Source: Al-Manar English Website