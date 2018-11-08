The Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday maintained that the representation of the independent Sunni lawmakers inside the new government was the responsibility of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, reiterating support for the MPs demands.

“The representation of the independent Sunnis is mainly the responsibility of the PM-designate, and the influential forces in the country must cooperate to achieve that,” the bloc said in a statement following its weekly meeting held under the chairmanship of MP Mohammad Raad.

“Our commitment to supporting the right and demands of the independent Sunni MPs regarding their participation in the government is both moral and political,” the bloc added.

“Eliminating any political component and refusing its participation in the country does not serve the nation’s best interest nor does it serve the good course of the government work,” the statement read.

“A government uniting the majority of the political components in the country is the correct and required frame to face likely challenges at the internal and external levels,” it indicated.

Hezbollah bloc also denounced some Arab regimes’ suspicious rush to publicize their ties with the Zionist entity and disregard the Palestinian cause.

Calling for an immediate stop of the US-Saudi war on Yemen, the bloc denounced the US sanctions on Iran imposed recently.

Hezbollah bloc also condemned the “unjust, politicized” sentence issued by the Bahraini court against Sheikh Ali Salman, considering that it reveals the misery and unfairness of the regime.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA