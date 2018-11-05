Iran’s air defense forces staged a joint military maneuver codenamed ‘Modafean-e-Aseman-e-Velayat 97 (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 97)’ on Monday across a vast stretch of northern, eastern, central and western parts of the country.

According to Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari the two-day air drill is being jointly conducted by Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base), Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a part of Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force in an area of 500,000 square kilometers.

He added that all the systems used in this wargame are domestic and basically one of the functions of such drills is testing of ammunition, missiles and new systems as well as of those we have achieved since the past.

The exercises include the control, discovery, tracing and destroying the enemy’s advances, conduction of electronic warfare defense operations, applying air-based defense systems, and anti-radar and cruise missile defense operations.

