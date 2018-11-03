Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Nauim Qassem stressed that representing the independent Sunnite lawmakers in the new Lebanese cabinet has been demanded since PM-designate was tasked on May 24, adding that the latter disregarded this demand and sought resolving the rest of the ministerial knots.

Sheikh Qassem said that, after surpassing the Christian and the Druze two obstacles, the Sunni knot appeared to be new, but added that the independent Sunni lawmaker met the PM-designate during the unbinding consultations and informed him about their demand.

His eminence also confirmed that without representing the Sunni lawmakers who do not belong to Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc, the national unity cabinet will never be complete.

For his turn, the head of Hezbollah executive council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine also emphasized that the independent Sunni lawmakers have the right to be represented in the new cabinet because that they themselves represent a considerable segment of their popular incubator.

Source: Al-Manar English Website