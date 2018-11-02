Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday hailed Brazil leader’s plan to move his embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem), a controversial move that was preceded by US President Donald Trump and sparked outrage among Palestinians.

“I congratulate my friend Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro for his intention to move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem, a historic, correct and exciting step!” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Brazil would be the third country to move its embassy to Al-Quds after Guatemala and the United States, whose controversial decision has raised the indignation of the whole world, especially Palestinians.

Jair Bolsonaro, an Evangelical Christian, who has been elected as the next president of Brazil, said during his campaign that the Zionist entity would be the first “country” he visited as president, that he will move the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds.

Bolsonaro also vowed to close the Palestinian embassy in Brazil because he said Palestine is “not a country.”

“Israel is a sovereign state and we shall duly respect that,” he said.

Zionist forces occupied east Al-Quds in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

