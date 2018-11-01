Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary group stressed it “will not be fooled” by US call for a ceasefire and dialogue in the Arab impoverished country.

Mohammed al-Bakhiiti, a member of Ansarullah’s Political Council, told Al-Manar on Thursday that if US officials are honest they have to stop the aggression on Yemen.

Bakhiti was commenting on recent remarks by US officials who called for a ceasefire in Yemen and demanded that the sides to the conflict come to the negotiating table within a month.

The Yemeni official stressed that Ansarullah sticks to its demand of ceasefire and unconditional dialogue between warring sides in Yemen.

“Yemenis must know that they have to unite and create local course for settlement of crisis.”

He noted that Ansarullah was not contacted over calls to halt the war in Yemen.

“Even our opponents were surprised by US remarks,” he told Al-Manar.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the US had been watching the conflict “for long enough,” and that he believed Saudi Arabia and the UAE were ready for talks.

Mattis’ call was later echoed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who urged the coalition to stop airstrikes in Yemen’s populated areas, saying the “time is now for the cessation of hostilities.”

Source: Al-Manar