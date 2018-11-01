As the escalating humanitarian crisis in Yemen enters its fourth year, US finally called for Yemen cease-fire, backing UN intensive efforts to find a peaceful solution to Mohammed Bin Salman’s reckless military campaign, stated the Washington Post yesterday.

The newspaper further reported that the Saudi-led coalition began bombing Yemen in 2015 as an attempt to “make Houthis back off; however, they fought back for 3 years and had no plan to retreat.”

The post added that the approach adopted by Saudi arabia in dealing with the Yemeni crisis is quite, dreadfully similar to that adopted in the Khashoggi’s case.

Commenting on the Dahyan school bus massacre, the Post drew attention to the fact that Saudi Arabia first said it was a “legitimate target”; then said it was an “incident”; then called it a “rogue operation”, following a strong international pressure.

“If the Trump administration is serious about putting an end to this catastrophic war, it will have to find a way to counter the mendacity as well as the cruelty of Mohammed bin Salman’s regime,” concluded the Post.

Source: The Washington Post