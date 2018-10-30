Syria’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem on Monday met delegations participating in the meetings of the Executive Committee of the World Peace Council and the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU).

Minister al-Moallem voiced appreciation for the Committee’s decision to hold its annual conference in Damascus.

“For more than seven years, we have been in a real war against terrorism, and today we can see the signs of victory despite all Western and American attempts to prolong the crisis for many years,” he said.

He noted that despite the agreement on establishing a demilitarized zone in Idlib, there are still terrorists in the area in question, which shows that Turkey isn’t serious about fulfilling its obligations, and Idlib city is still under the control of terrorists.

Al-Moallem said that the US and its “international coalition” killed thousands of unarmed Syrian civilians, as the US is in fact fighting everyone in Syria except ISIL, which it actually sponsors, citing what happened to Raqqa city as proof.

He went on to say that under the pretext of supporting Syrian Kurds, the US has established bases in the north of Syria and a base in al-Tanf in the south, which is actually used to reorganize ISIL terrorists to fight the Syrian Arab Army.

The Minister asserted that Syria is working diligently to find a political solution for the crisis, taking part in all meetings held in Geneva, Sochi, and Astana, as well as participating in the efforts to establish a constitutional committee.

He noted that UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attempted to form the list of civil society representatives in the aforementioned committee on his own, which was rejected by Syria as the constitution is a sovereign issue in which there can be no foreign interference.

“The decision of the political solution for the crisis is intra-Syrian, and we will not allow anyone to interfere in our national affairs,” al-Moallem asserted.

In turns, members of the delegation voiced support for Syria and its people, army, and leadership, lauding its steadfastness and saluting President Bashar al-Assad.

Addressing questions and points raised by the members of the delegations, al-Moallem said that Syria made the return of displaced people a priority, as it works to rehabilitate the infrastructure and towns and villages so that the displaced can return to them and live decent lives.

He said that Syria is coordinating with Russia fully regarding Idlib, whether that issue would be resolved through war or reconciliation, citing the Russian President’s statement in Ankara in which he said that the Idlib agreement is temporary, and that the Syrian state has the right to extend its sovereignty across all Syrian territory.

The Minister said that Syria isn’t in a hurry regarding the reconstruction program, because it will not permit those who are involved in shedding Syrian blood in participating in this program.

The delegations also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and placed flowers on it, and wrote entries in its guestbook.

