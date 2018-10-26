CIA Director Gina Haspel has briefed US President Donald Trump about her visit to the Turkish capital of Ankara to find out the circumstances surrounding the death of Saudi journalist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

“The President received a briefing from Director Haspel this morning following her return from Turkey. She briefed the President on their findings and her discussions,” Sanders said on Thursday.

Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia has admitted that opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi had been killed in a “brawl” inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

During the visit to Turkey, Haspel had the opportunity to review evidence gathered in the course of the investigation into the murder of Khashoggi, the Daily Sabah reported Wednesday, citing sources close to investigators.

In particular, CIA director held a meeting with senior officials at Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, where she was reportedly shown audio and video recordings, as well as other evidence collected during searches of the buildings of the Saudi diplomatic mission in Istanbul and the residence of the consul general.

Source: Sputnik