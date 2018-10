Body parts of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found in the garden of the Saudi Arabian consul general’s home, Sky News reported Tuesday.

Citing sources within the investigation and political sources, Sky News reported that the writer had been “cut up” and his face “disfigured.”

A separate source “very, very highly placed within political circles and connections within the prosecutor’s office,” said that the remains were found in the garden.

Source: Websites